Addenda Capital Inc. Raises Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $13,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.3% during the third quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 175,316 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,688,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,594,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,169,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 55.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 364,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after buying an additional 129,907 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 463.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 541,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,132,000 after buying an additional 445,463 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAM opened at $41.61 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 96.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 134.51%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

