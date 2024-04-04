Addenda Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 194,666 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $6,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FNV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after buying an additional 1,102,710 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 119.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 581,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,184,000 after buying an additional 316,600 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 270.4% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 405,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,414,000 after buying an additional 296,169 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth about $33,842,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $120.46 on Thursday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.26 and its 200 day moving average is $117.49.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $303.30 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.97%.

FNV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

