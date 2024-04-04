Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Addenda Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,558 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 115,991.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its holdings in Adobe by 17,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after acquiring an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total transaction of $1,318,346.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,144,998.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.71, for a total value of $1,318,346.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,144,998.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $497.01 on Thursday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $331.89 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $561.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. TheStreet downgraded Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

