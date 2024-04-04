Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $8,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $127.08 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.79. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

GPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

