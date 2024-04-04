Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Addenda Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Raymond James raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Up 1.1 %

Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $243.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.35.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

