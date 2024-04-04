Advisory Alpha LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,253 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $132.78. 720,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,496. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.90. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $88.64 and a 52 week high of $137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

