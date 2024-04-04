Advisory Alpha LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNOV. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863,772 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $10,023,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 1,415.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 217,512 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at $5,811,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 247.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 139,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 99,418 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Shares of PNOV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 82,792 shares. The company has a market cap of $699.94 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

