Advisory Alpha LLC Has $636,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Advisory Alpha LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,106,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 17,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $11,584,000. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 26,770 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,964,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD traded down $14.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.99. 81,398,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,196,688. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $268.26 billion, a PE ratio of 320.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.60.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

