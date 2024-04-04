Advisory Alpha LLC Has $720,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,971 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,205,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,682,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $214.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.85.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

