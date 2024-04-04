Advisory Alpha LLC Has $845,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $82.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,059,209 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.51.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

