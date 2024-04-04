Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New $910,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPT traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 468,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,247. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $25.50 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

