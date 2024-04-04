Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 2,381 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,130,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.93. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

