Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 3,186 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527,206 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,290,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,289,000 after acquiring an additional 726,110 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 577,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,695,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 372,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

PDEC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.48. 59,166 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.52.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

