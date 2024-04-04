Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 3,262 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIS. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 59.2% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 233,246 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,232 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $760.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

