Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 849 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FPX. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA FPX traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $102.94. 4,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,839. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.20. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $75.74 and a 52 week high of $107.42. The stock has a market cap of $921.31 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

