Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 924 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after buying an additional 2,262,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after buying an additional 1,983,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,417. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.