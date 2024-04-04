Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 924 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth $10,534,154,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,547,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,688,000 after buying an additional 1,167,144 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 7,462,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,355,000 after buying an additional 2,262,975 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after buying an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,383,000 after buying an additional 1,983,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.
ACWI stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,476,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,166,417. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.10.
The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
