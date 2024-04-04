Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947,319 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 0.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $9,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after buying an additional 1,231,332 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $57.97 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

