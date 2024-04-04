Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Makes New $9.10 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 121,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,104,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.49. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $85.56.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

