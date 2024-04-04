Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 215,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,889,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of EFG stock opened at $102.67 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

