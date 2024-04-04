Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,029 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.26. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

