Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC reduced its position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:FLEE – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,293,648 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 1.2% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned about 0.10% of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,941,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 228,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Europe ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,018 shares during the period.

Franklin FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Franklin FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.30.

