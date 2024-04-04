Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by HC Wainwright to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Affimed’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of AFMD opened at $6.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $101.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.92. Affimed has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFMD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 258.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Affimed by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Affimed by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Affimed in the first quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Affimed by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,386,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the period. 30.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and Europe. Its lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase II clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia.

