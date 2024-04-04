AFS Financial Group LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

AFS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.38. 24,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1-year low of $47.56 and a 1-year high of $55.74.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

