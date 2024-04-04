AFS Financial Group LLC Has $688,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

AFS Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,741 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 0.6% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SPG stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,834. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.76. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $157.82. The stock has a market cap of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

