AFS Financial Group LLC Invests $306,000 in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

AFS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Separately, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $573,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FENI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.52. The company had a trading volume of 15,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,460. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.