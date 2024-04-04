AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 11,573 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AFS Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,573 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.0% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.79. 4,088,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,571,099. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.85. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

