AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 2,097 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AFS Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,414 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

CSCO stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.04. 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,584,299. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,441 shares of company stock valued at $972,080 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.42.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

