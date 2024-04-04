AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 83,190 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

AFS Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,190 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.1% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $5,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gunma Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after buying an additional 18,475 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 295,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 23,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 64,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,330. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.20 and its 200 day moving average is $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $59.20 and a twelve month high of $69.41.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.