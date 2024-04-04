AFS Financial Group LLC Sells 8,547 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

AFS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.6% of AFS Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. AFS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $120.50. 185,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.98 and its 200-day moving average is $109.74. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

