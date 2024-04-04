AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.70 and last traded at $9.77. Approximately 2,901,091 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 11,818,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 969.97 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,414.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

