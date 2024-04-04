Air Canada (TSE:AC) Given a C$18.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) has been given a C$18.00 price objective by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Air Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Air Canada in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.35.

Air Canada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE AC traded up C$0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,393,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,269. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.33. The stock has a market cap of C$7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.9565217 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Air Canada news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr purchased 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$18.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,823.37. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada Company Profile

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

