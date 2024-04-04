Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Short Interest Up 7.1% in March

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the February 29th total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Airgain Price Performance

Shares of AIRG opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.85. Airgain has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $6.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.74.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.00 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 22.18% and a negative return on equity of 24.77%. Equities research analysts expect that Airgain will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airgain

In other Airgain news, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $27,432.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Airgain news, CEO Jacob Suen sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $54,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Ali Sadri sold 5,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $27,432.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,814 shares of company stock valued at $122,510. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 2,350.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 364,320 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Airgain by 8.1% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 439,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 33,103 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Airgain by 7.1% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Airgain by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Airgain by 14.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Featured Stories

