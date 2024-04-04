Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. Akari Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $55,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Finally, Sabby Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

