Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.15)-(1.05) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.91).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Melius downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,201.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

