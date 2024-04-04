Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Evercore ISI

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $55.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Melius downgraded Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.69.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,982. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $57.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $249,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,201.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Executive Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 78,670 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.