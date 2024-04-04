Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,227 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 114,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 500,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000.

Shares of PAUG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.28. The company had a trading volume of 290,608 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

