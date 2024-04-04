Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EJAN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 139,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,933,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 6,380,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,097,000.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,602. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98.

About Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.