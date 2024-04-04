Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 122,844 shares during the quarter. Allegiant Travel comprises about 3.6% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 3.52% of Allegiant Travel worth $53,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 38.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 82.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegiant Travel

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

Shares of ALGT stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 110,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,361. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $54.87 and a 12 month high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.28.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Further Reading

