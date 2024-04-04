Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading Up 5%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.25 and last traded at $69.18. Approximately 56,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 246,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALGT shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

In other Allegiant Travel news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total value of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,559. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 220.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,330,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,485,000 after buying an additional 915,511 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,116,000 after buying an additional 271,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,540,000 after buying an additional 188,649 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,350,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,382,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

