Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Announces $0.01 Dividend

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0085 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

EXTO stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. Almacenes Éxito has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Almacenes Éxito by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Almacenes Éxito during the 3rd quarter worth $353,000.

Almacenes Éxito Company Profile

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

