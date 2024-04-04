AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone Sells 40,000 Shares

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.18, for a total transaction of C$1,167,200.00.

Randy Warren Toone also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AltaGas alerts:

On Tuesday, March 26th, Randy Warren Toone sold 16,000 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.58, for a total transaction of C$473,200.00.

On Friday, January 12th, Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$142,518.80.

AltaGas Stock Up 0.4 %

AltaGas stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$29.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,295. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.22. AltaGas Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$22.28 and a 12 month high of C$29.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

AltaGas ( TSE:ALA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75. AltaGas had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of C$3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.11 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 2.1540677 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALA. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$34.00 target price on shares of AltaGas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$33.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AltaGas

About AltaGas

(Get Free Report)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.