AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading 8.9% Higher

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.38 and last traded at $5.36. 11,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 125,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 313.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,281,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after acquiring an additional 971,771 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 1,223.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 315,530 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AlTi Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 145,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, trust, and administration services, as well as family office services comprising wealth transfer planning, multi-generational education planning, wealth and asset strategy, trust and fiduciary, chief financial officers and outsourced family office, philanthropy, and lifestyle and special projects services.

