Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.3%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.02 and last traded at $43.09. Approximately 2,002,304 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,654,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Altria Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.50.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

