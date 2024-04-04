Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading Down 0.4%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $41.93 and last traded at $41.96. Approximately 2,686,374 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 11,764,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $73.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 33.21% and a negative return on equity of 244.55%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altria Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MO. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 255,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 7,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $805,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,008,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

