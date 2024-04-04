Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $184.89

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $184.89 and last traded at $183.52, with a volume of 5178126 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $182.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 62.90, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,723.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $77,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150,723.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,213,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,782,846 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,086,427 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $117,158,872,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.