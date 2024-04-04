Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Shares Up 2.9%

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.95 and last traded at $15.94. Approximately 52,618 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 369,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $717.17 million, a PE ratio of 105.81 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $76.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 75.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

