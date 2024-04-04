Amedisys (AMED) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED):

3/26/2024 – Amedisys had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/25/2024 – Amedisys had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of Amedisys stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.69. 77,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

