América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) PT Raised to $17.50

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $21.00 to $22.80 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.16 to $22.22 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Shares of NYSE AMX opened at $18.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $23.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Research analysts predict that América Móvil will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 219.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 198.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

