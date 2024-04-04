American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 29th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

Shares of American Battery Technology stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Battery Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $11,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on American Battery Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

