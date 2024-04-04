American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABATGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 29th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

American Battery Technology Stock Performance

Shares of American Battery Technology stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABATGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Battery Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $11,644,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in American Battery Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on American Battery Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

About American Battery Technology

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

