American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the February 29th total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 708,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
American Battery Technology Stock Performance
Shares of American Battery Technology stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. American Battery Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.
American Battery Technology (NASDAQ:ABAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on American Battery Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
About American Battery Technology
American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.
