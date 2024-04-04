American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in American Express by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 155 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Trading Up 0.3 %

American Express stock opened at $227.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $231.69.

American Express Cuts Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.68.

Get Our Latest Report on AXP

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,891,480.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 11,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $2,342,945.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,891,480.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.